EEX and Nasdaq Commodities Announce Intention to Transfer Nasdaq’s European Power Business to EEX

NEW YORK and LEIPZIG, Germany, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The European Energy Exchange (EEX) and Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced they have reached an agreement under which EEX will acquire Nasdaq’s European power trading and clearing business, subject to receipt of customary regulatory approvals. The transaction will involve the transfer of existing open positions in Nasdaq’s Nordic, French, and German power futures as well as European carbon emission allowance futures (EUAs) to EEX’s clearing house European Commodity Clearing (ECC). No financial details of the deal are disclosed.

Nasdaq Clearing AB, along with the clearing infrastructure to support it, is not part of the sale. Nasdaq will continue to own and operate Nasdaq Clearing AB to provide comprehensive clearing services for Nasdaq Nordic’s equity derivatives, fixed income derivatives, and other financial derivatives contracts.

As part of the agreement, EEX will update the current Nordic power market structure, replacing Electricity Price Area Differential (EPAD) contracts with zonal futures contracts, a proven and successful market model in many other European power derivatives markets.

Until the receipt of regulatory approvals, Nasdaq will continue to operate its European power trading and clearing business as usual. On receipt of the required approvals, Nasdaq will inform the market about the timing for the transfer of existing open positions to EEX.

