Effective legislation demanded against smoking

August 21, 2020

KARACHI:An anti-smoking drive needs effective legislation on provincial level countrywide while the license should be mandatory for all tobacco sellers and the strict practical enforcements on laws as well as increase of tax on cigarettes would help to discourage smoking.

These suggestions were addressed by the speakers during a seminar on awareness of anti-smoking drive organized by the Society for the protection of the rights of child (SPARC) at Karachi Bar in which the President of the Bar Munir Malik Advocate, seniors lawyers Muhammad Ali Bhatti Advocate, Haroon Parsad Advocate, Tauqeer A Khan Advocate, Kashif Bajir Advocate, Jumman Burodo Advocate, Mansoor Ali Korai Advocate, Saeed Abbas Advocate, Javaid Salro Advocate, Haraish Kumar Advocate, Amir ali Bhutto Advocate, Zafar Iqbal Advocate, Ahmed Jiskani Advocate, Abdul Haleem Soomro Advocate, Parshant Sohni Advocate and others were participated and lectured to the audience.

The Manager SPARC, Kashif Mirza revealed that near about 1,60,000 people died every year because of smoking and without a comprehensive awareness impel neither the smoking would be decreased in Pakistan nor the new smokers may get any wakefulness against the repercussions of tobacco usage.

Karachi Bar assured SPARC for its complete cooperation and assistance to success the noble cause of SPARC mission, at the end of the seminar, the Organization’s Field Manage Haris Jadoon thanked to the participants.

