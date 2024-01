KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that steps are being taken by the government to control street crime in the province particularly in Karachi.

Talking to the media in Karachi today, he said the government was taking steps to curb such crimes to ensure protection of the citizens.

He announced that motorcycles and smartphones will be provided to those people by the Governor house whose motorcycles and mobile phones have been snatched or stolen in the city.