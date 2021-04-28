Efforts afoot to make GB, a tourism hub: Gandapur

Islamabad, April 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has said all out efforts are being made to make Gilgit-Baltistan, a hub of tourism. Talking to a delegation of Gilgit Baltistan in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said tourism infrastructure is being revamped in the region to make the tourism sites accessible to the tourists. He said the number of national parks in the region has been increased to protect the environment and wildlife.
