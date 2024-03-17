Efforts afoot to provide relief to people: Punjab CM

Islamabad: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says all necessary measures will be taken to provide relief to people in the province.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said special bags of Nigehban Ramadan Package have been delivered to more than three million deserving families.

She said delivery of these special bags to a total of six point four million deserving families will be completed soon.

Maryam Nawaz said transparency has been ensured in Nigehban Ramadan Package as QR Code has been printed on each bag to ensure transparency.

For any complaint regarding the Package, people can contact the Special Helpline 0800-02345.