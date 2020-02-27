Egyptian Commander-in-Chief, calls on President Dr Arif Alvi 

February 27, 2020

Islamabad, February 27, 2020 (PPI-OT):Commander-in-Chief, Minister of Defence and Military Production of Egypt, General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi here, today. Talking to visiting dignitary, the President said that Pakistan attached utmost importance to its fraternal relations with Egypt and wanted to further expand the ties in different areas of mutual interest. He informed the delegation about the potential of defence industry of Pakistan and emphasized the need to undertake joint ventures in the area of defence production.

The President highlighted the measures taken by Pakistan against the war on terror. He stated that Pakistan was proud of its security forces which had bravely stamped out the menace terrorism from the country. He also informed the delegation about the human rights violations being committed by Indian security force in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). He mentioned that the entire population of IOK was under siege and the Indian security forces had unleashed a region of terror and oppression against all minorities, particularly Muslims.

He urged the international community to play its role for implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution on Kashmir. General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed said that both Pakistan and Egypt were brotherly Muslim countries and they were required to further expand their ties in various areas of mutual interest. He underscored the need for unity among Muslim countries so as to meet the challenges being faced by them.

