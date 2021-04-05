‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ program to be expanded to other parts of country: Sania

Islamabad, April 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar says the ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ (EKBNS) programme will be upscaled to other parts of the country later this year in phases. In a statement today (Monday), she said in the initial phase, two trucks are currently serving the poor and labour class of the twin cities.

Dr Sania Nishtar said on special instructions of the Prime Minister, the programme is being expanded to three other cities before the holy month of Ramadan. She said across Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar, EKBNS mobile trucks carrying cooked food will visit the localities of labourers and hospitals to distribute free meals among them.

