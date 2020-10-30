Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWAS) celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour in Panahgah at Peshawar More, Islamabad

Islamabad, October 30, 2020 (PPI-OT):Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWAS) was celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour in Panahgah at Peshawar More, Islamabad. Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Aon Abbas Buppi also participated the event along with a large number of poor persons in the vicinity. On this occasion, the religious scholars delivered speeches and recited Naats to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (SAWAS). Managing Director PBM, in his address, emphasized the message of Holy Prophet (SAWAS) to take care of vulnerable and poor community of the society.

He also strongly condemned the blasphemous sketches and said that nobody has the right to hurt Muslims’ emotions in the name of freedom of expression. He told that “Panahgah” centres are being established throughout the country to facilitate the poor and needy persons as envisioned by Prime Minister of Pakistan. Managing Director PBM further told that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWAS) is being celebrated in more than 150 Panahgahs of the country, where lunch will also be provided to the deserving persons, on the directions of Prime Minister. On the occasion, Managing Director PBM, himself, served the meal to the poor persons present there.

