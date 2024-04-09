Eid: PR slashes train fares

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Tuesday slashed train fares by 25 per cent for Eidul Fitr 2024 to facilitate passengers returning home, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pakistan Railways has announced a reduction in fares for three days of Eidul Fitr 2024, which will be applicable on all passenger trains except for Eid special trains.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways achieved a historic increase in its revenue as the earnings surged to Rs66 billion in the first nine months of FY2023-24.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad with Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in the chair for the Shawwal moon sighting.

The PMD predicted that the Shawwal moon is likely to be seen in Pakistan on April 9 across the country.

According to PMD, the birth of the Shawwal moon is expected to emerge on the night of April 8 at 11:21 pm local time.

Pakistanis will have a 29-day Ramadan in 2024 and will celebrate Eidul Fitr on April 10 if the crescent moon is sighted on April 9.