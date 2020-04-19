Eight more coronavirus patients die in Sindh: Sindh Chief Minister

April 19, 2020

Karachi, April 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus disease death toll in Sindh province hit high on Sunday as it claimed eight lives and lifted the death toll to 56 across the province within a month. “May God have mercy on us and save our people from this novel virus,” he said in his video message released from the CM House on Sunday. He said that during the last 24 hours, 1,520 tests were conducted, of them 182 diagnosed as positive. The number of tests conducted so far reach 24,458.

It may be noted that on Saturday, 138 positive cases came out of 1,666 tests, and the positive cases increased to another 182 cases when 1,520 more tests were conducted. “The positives kept on increasing when more samples are tested,” the chief minister said.

Shah said that eight patients of coronavirus lost their lives on Sunday which was the highest toll so far. “The first patient had died on March 19 and after that the highest number of deaths of six patients was reported on April 11 and on Sunday, it had claimed seven lives which is quite saddening and painful,” he said and added “the total death toll of a month from March 19 to April 19 has reached 56 which is 2.1 percent of the total patients.”

Shah said that the deaths of 56 patients in a month was quite worrisome and it showed that the coronavirus was claiming more than one life every day, therefore, he urged the people to adopt precautionary measures. Talking about the patients under treatment, the chief minister said that 1,066 patients were at home isolation, 492 at isolation centers and 299 at different hospitals. The total number of patients under treatment are 1857, he said and added 33 patients had recovered and left for their homes and the patient recovered so far were 625 which was 25 percent of the total patients.

Giving details of the Tablighi Jamaat people, Shah said that out of 4,724 people, 4,346 were tested, of them 494 came as positive. Three Tablighi Jamaat people recovered and returned to their homes. Flight from Oman: The chief minister said that the first flight from Oman brought 176 Pakistanis and they all were tested.

“With the grace of God, 170 of the Oman-based Pakistanis tested as negative while the result of six others was being awaited. He added that the male passengers had been kept at Labour Colony while female housed in Ramada hotel at airport.

Relaxing lockdown: Shah said that very soon he would relax the lockdown, but it would not be the same life as it was on January 1. “We all have to adopt new health-oriented precautionary measures in our life and these precautions would continue till the treatment of COVID-19 is discovered,” he warned.

He said that the coronavirus had brought an emergency all over the world and all the nations were fighting against it by adopting the precautionary measures suggested by the experts. “We are a Muslim nation believing in hygiene and purity, therefore, time has come to practice these principles of Islam,” he said.

The chief minister in his concluding remarks urged the people to keep social distancing even from their family members. “When any one returns to his/her home he/she must wash hands and change clothes and preferably take shower to keep his/her family members safe and secure from the virus,” he said.

