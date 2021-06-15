Islamabad, June 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Islamabad police arrested eight outlaws and recovered stolen valuables, wine and weapons, a police spokesman said. Under the direction of SSP (Operations) Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanweer, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and drug peddlers at different localities of the district. Following his directions, Golra police arrested accused Waris Ali and recovered stolen valuables.

Industrial-Area police arrested five accused Shahmir, Mehraj, Naveed, Ishaq, and Sameer and recovered one MP4 rifle and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Ramna police arrested two accused Waseem Iqbal and Faizan and recovered 25 tin, 25 wine bottles and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated Police performance. The SSP also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Police

Data centre H-11, Admin Block,

Police Head Quarter, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9258371 Ext (160)

Fax: +92-51-4443180

Email: webmaster@islamabadpolice.gov.pk

Website: https://islamabadpolice.gov.pk

The post Eight outlaws held, valuable and weapons recovered appeared first on Official News Pakistan.