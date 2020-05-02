Eight virus patients die, 76 in critical condition: Informs CM

May 3, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah informed on Sunday that 214 more patients had recovered from coronavirus disease and returned to their homes while 363 new virus-positive cases emerged between Saturday and Sunday.

“This is for the first time that the recovery ratio seems to be encouraging, but more local spread cases are still on the rise,” he said in a statement issued from the CM House.

Disclosing daily bulletin of coronavirus, the chief minister said that 3,032 tests were conducted against which 363 new cases or 11.9 percent of the tests were diagnosed as positive. The health department has tested 64,052 samples so far and detected 7,465 cases which constitute 11.7 percent cases of the total tests, he said.

Shah said that eight patients succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 130 which was 1.7 percent of the total patients. “This shows that our recovery ratio is comparatively better,” he said. The chief minister said that 5,780 patients were under treatment, including 4,638 in home isolation, 615 at Isolation centers and 527 at different hospitals. He added that 76 patients were in critical condition and of them, 17 were on ventilators.

Sharing the data of Karachi, Shah said that out of 363 cases, 231 belonged to the city. He added that 67 cases had been detected in district East, 55 South, 45 Central, 28 West, 21 Korangi and 15 Malir.

He said that Larkana and Ghotki had produced more cases of local transmission. He disclosed that Larkana had 30 cases, Ghotki 21, Hyderabad 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Khairpur 10, Jacobabad nine, Sukkur eight, Matiari 2 and Dadu one.

The chief minister said that the local spread was quite worrisome. “We have tried to contain it, but people do not care, violate SOPs and ignore social distancing,” he said and concluded that the epidemic could be defeated when everyone would take the responsibility of securing himself and his family.

