Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to decide on appeals till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD:,,, Appellate Tribunals constituted to dispose of the appeals filed against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the general elections will continue to decide on appeals till Wednesday.

These tribunals are being headed by judges of the High Courts.

According to election schedule, the preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on Thursday and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till Friday.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of this month while polling for general elections will be held on 8th of next month.