Electricity has been largely reinstated in the flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.
In a address on Saturday, Tarar provided an update on the rescue and relief operations. He announced that 52 out of 60 power feeders have been repaired in Swat, Shangla, Buner, and Swabi, with the remaining eight expected to be operational shortly.
The minister confirmed that all national highways are now open and the federal government is aiding the KP government in restoring provincial roadways.
Tarar stated that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is coordinating relief activities with provincial governments and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs). The Pakistan Army has also deployed units to assist in rescue and relief work, demonstrating a unified national response to the disaster.
Regarding the landslide in Gupis Tehsil, Gilgit Baltistan, Tarar confirmed that affected residents have been evacuated and relocated to safety.