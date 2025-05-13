President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, emphasized the important role of women in society and the need for them to advance in every sector to avail economic development opportunities. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from the Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The meeting was held at the Kashmir House in Islamabad, where the chamber’s Chairperson Saarc Hina Mansab Khan, President Qurat-ul-Ain, Senior Vice President Saubia Jabeen, and other members were present. President of Azad Kashmir stated that it is essential to provide a conducive environment for women to contribute to national development without fear.
President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry suggested that the Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry should establish a platform to increase business opportunities for women in Azad Kashmir. He mentioned that the literacy rate among women in Azad Kashmir is high, hence they should be given opportunities to participate in business.
He stressed that women’s chambers of commerce and industries need to provide a unified platform across the country to ensure that women from underdeveloped areas also have equal business opportunities and can play an effective role in national development.