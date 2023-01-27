Employees appointed on political basis may lose jobs; New vehicles purchased banned

Lahore: The Punjab caretaker government has sought details of recruitments made on political grounds from all provincial departments so that these can be denotified, according to a report on Friday. During previous regime, most of the departments had made appointments on political grounds to fill the Class IV vacant posts. Many blue-eyed people were also given favours by their postings in different authorities or on project posts.

The Punjab government has ordered immediate provision of all data relating to employees recruited on political basis in order to denotify all these appointments. Meanwhile, the Punjab Finance Department has imposed an informal ban on the procurement of new vehicles, according to a report on Friday. Moreover, the finance department returned the summaries forwarded for purchasing new vehicles when the new government took office in the province. The government also directed all the departments not to send the summaries for new vehicles.