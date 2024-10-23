$ISLAMABAD: Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam has said that in any society where sustainable development is paramount, the pivotal role of rural women in agriculture and community development cannot be overlooked.
She said rural women are not only the backbone of agricultural production but also vital contributors to economic growth, food security, and social cohesion. She was addressing as chief guest at the 17th Annual Rural Women Leadership Training Conference on Tuesday at the Lok Virsa open-air auditorium organized by civil society organisations in Islamabad.
Romina Khurshid said that by empowering women with resources, training, and access to markets, we can increase agricultural output and improve food security for millions.
She said beyond farming, rural women are crucial for economic diversification. Many engage in small-scale enterprises, from food processing to handicrafts, creating jobs and boosting local economies.
Their entrepreneurial spirit can drive innovation and resilience in rural areas, laying the groundwork for sustainable economic growth, she added. She said rural women are now seen more at the forefront of community development activities, because, they take on leadership roles in local organizations, advocate for their rights, and mobilize resources for various initiatives.
Romina Khurshid said as stewards of the land, rural women are crucial for promoting environmental sustainability and boosting as well as sustaining climate resilience activities in different socio-economic areas, particularly agriculture, water management and low-carbon energy development.
She also highlighted that various study findings on women’s role in sustainable community and rural development and natural resource management in Asia-Pacific region have concluded that their practices often reflect a deep understanding of local ecosystems, contributing to biodiversity conservation and climate resilience.
“To achieve the women-empowerment goals, framing and implementing policies and action plans that promote gender equality, enhance access to resources, and provide educational opportunities are inevitable for unlocking the potential of rural women,” she remarked.
She urged the stakeholders, policymakers and communities to recognize rural women as key socio-economic stakeholders and key catalysts for development and enhance investment in the empowerment of the rural women.