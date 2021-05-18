Engro Fertilizers accelerates digitization through SAP Fiori gamification

Islamabad, May 18, 2021 (PPI-OT): Engro Fertilizers Limited, a premier Pakistani fertilizer manufacturing and marketing company and a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, has accelerated its digitization at an unprecedented pace through the gamification of the SAP Fiori software application. This innovative initiative helped the company overcome several internal corporate challenges, such as employee resistance to digital change and enhancing sales force performance by enabling them through technology.

Developed by SAP, a global leader in software, Fiori allows organizations to create customized applications depending on specific needs. The application’s adoption gave Engro Fertilizers’ sales force direct access to real time data like inventory, customer balances and customer accounts on their smart phones, empowering them to make data-centric decisions. However, the initial resistance to adopting a new technology resulted in restricted app usage with employees still dwelling on traditional inefficient practices.

To drive employee engagement and ensure maximum utilization of the app’s key offerings for better sales and customer servicing, the commercial excellence team at Engro Fertilizers integrated an innovative concept of gamification into S/4Hana Fiori where a game-like interactive interface was introduced, titled “The Pakistan Walk”.

Players – users – from all three levels of sales force including Zonal, Regional, and Territory sales managers had to race through seven different creative levels designed as seven different cities of Pakistan to achieve KPIs based on certain functions and reports of Fiori app. Other gamification elements like live dice roll activities, badges, scorecard, video teasers, and bonus rounds were also introduced to spike engagement. Within six weeks, significant behavioural change was observed with more than 10,000 times app usage for data and reports, average usage of 73 times per player, and enhancing engagement to 99%.

“Last year we rolled out SAP Fiori application to facilitate our sales teams to have access of live data, enabling them to serve the customer better and to strengthen the Engro brand. However, the lack of adoption due to the learning curve was a matter of concern,” said Nadir Qureshi, CEO Engro Fertilizers. “The Pakistan Walk, an innovative gamification initiative by the commercial excellence team proved revolutionary in this regard which not only increased the application’s usage but also improved the performance of our sales team.”

Commenting on this ingenious method of driving employee attitude and increasing app usage, Saquib Ahmed, Managing Director SAP Pakistan, commented, “SAP has always been committed to propelling innovation in businesses while keeping the element of ease of doing business at the center. The successful gamification of SAP Fiori by Engro Fertilizers is considered a global best practice and serves as a milestone in digital transformation journey, giving an excellent solution to user resistance to new change and technology.”

