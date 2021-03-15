Engro sponsors Solarization and Baby Day-Care Center at NED University

Karachi, March 15, 2021 (PPI-OT): Engro Energy Limited (EEL) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation – has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the development of a solarization of Engineer Abul Kalam Library and construction of a Baby Day-Care Center at the prestigious Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw (NED) University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi. This collaboration will enable improvement of educational facilities as the university celebrates its 100 years of academic excellence in 2021.

Under the arrangement Engro Energy will provide the requisite funding solarization of the Abul-Kalam Library, along with another grant for construction of a Baby Day-Care Centre. The solarization of the library is in line with the University’s attempt to cut down on its carbon footprint and become a carbon-neutral institution. Furthermore, the influx of female teachers many of whom have children has necessitated the presence of a day-care centre.

A formal ceremony was recently held at the university campus, where the Chief Executive Officer of EEL – Ahsan Zafar Syed and the Vice-Chancellor of NED University – Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi signed the MoU, in the presence of various stakeholders and distinguished personalities. The participants appreciated this valuable initiative that promises great benefits for this university with over 500 faculty members and a student strength of over 12,000 male and female students.

The Chief Executive Officer of EEL – Ahsan Zafar Syed said; “As the leading enterprise in Pakistan’s energy-sector – we have a vision to contribute towards socio-economic uplift of the nation, by focusing on provision of quality-education. I believe that through targeted interventions we can help NED further its repute as a world-class institution. The solarization of the library will help in NED get closer in its attempt to become a net-zero institute while the day care centre will help forward the agenda of women participation.”

The Vice Chancellor of NED University – Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi expressed his gratitude for this generous support from EEL and stated that: “NED University already has a great reputation for consistently producing thousands of highly qualified engineers, every year, who are making immense contributions towards global developments and socio-economic progress. On the 100th anniversary of our great institution, we are reiterating our commitment to elevate the standards of our education and enrich it with research facilities and other quality services. We would like to thank Engro Energy Limited, for this gracious gesture promising a brighter future for Pakistan.”

The company believes in investing in sustainable initiatives that can change the face of communities and are geared towards impacting people and enriching lives across a wide spectrum of areas, including economic empowerment and sustainable development.

