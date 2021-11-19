Enhancing Parliamentary contacts vital for strengthening bilateral relations between Bahrain and Pakistan: Convener Pak-Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship Group

Islamabad, November 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Convenier Pak-Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship Group MNA Mr. Abdul Shakur Shaad said that Pakistan is blessed with all natural resources and skilled man power. He said that Pakistani youth had sacrificed their lives for Bahrain’s freedom. He said that Bahrain Pakistan relations are based on mutual interest of trade investment and shared values of Islam.

He said that Pakistan gives high importance to its long-standing fraternal relations with Bahrain which are rooted in shared faith, believes and mutual traditions of Islamic brotherhood. He expressed these views during a meeting with the visiting Parliamentary delegation of Bahrain at Islamabad today.

He said that bilateral relations between both countries can be strengthened by expanding cooperation in the field of trade, investment and human resources development. He said that Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of Partition of subcontinent and sought support of Bahrain in the cause of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He congratulated the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the kingdom of Bahrain and people of Bahrain on the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Independence of Bahrain. Member National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the Pakistani diaspora was playing an important role in the socio-economic development of Bahrain as well as of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has huge skilled manpower which would continue playing its vital role for the progress of Bahrain.

He said that the Parliamentary Friendship group was first time constituted in 2013 when he was Speaker National Assembly. He said that this kind of Parliamentary interaction would strengthen relations between both countries.

MNA Mrs. Noreen Farooq Ibrahim expressed her gratitude to the government of Bahrain for supporting Pakistani workers especially during the peak of Pandemic COVID-19. She also said that Bahrain is a vital member of OIC and Bahrain has great importance in Gulf countries.

She said that Kashmiris are fighting for their right of self-determination and it is upto whole world to support Kashmiris in their cause of self-determination. MNA Mr. Gul dad Khan said that Pakistan desires to have peaceful and stable Afghanistan as its neighbour.

Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim Al Sisi Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and National Security committee of Bahrain expressed gratitude for great hospitality extended to Bahrain parliamentary delegation in Pakistan. He said that we are hosting the Pakistani community and he said that we always sought security and strategic relations.

He said that Pakistan is the country where both the Bahrain consulate and embassy are functioning. He said that today they observed the legislative process and we can learn from each other’s experiences in the legislative process. He also said that we would take extra care of our Pakistani national who has Bahrain nationality.

