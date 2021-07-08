Enraged protesters block Quetta-Karachi highway

KALAT: Protesters blocked Quetta Karachi highway on Thursday after armed bandits snatched motorcycle from one person in District Kalat of Baluchistan province. According to detail, unidentified armed bandits snatched motorcycle from one person namely Mula Muhammad Rahim and managed to escape after committing the crime. Enraged protesters blocked Quetta-Karachi main highway near Herboe hotel, Kalat demanding apprehending perpetrators of the crime, however, Highway was later opened for traffic after parleys held between the representatives of protesters and district administration.

Transfer

Meanwhile: Bilal Jamali (BCS/BS-20), Secretary, Services and General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Temporary Member, Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT), Baluchistan while Moin-ur-Rehman (BCS/BS-19), Additional Secretary (Admin:), Sand GAD, has been assigned the look after charge of the post of Secretary, Services and General Administration Department, according to a notification issued by the Government of Baluchistan, Sand GAD on July 8, 2021.