Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said that the oppressive actions, cruelty, and imprisonment by the illegitimate government cannot deter them from their ongoing struggle for true freedom and democracy.
‘Can the fake rulers justify our unjust imprisonment?’ the PTI leader asked, asserting that their resolve has only grown stronger. Speaking to visitors at residence after release on bail, as per a press release today, Musarrat said, ‘The entire nation will peacefully step out on November 24 in response to Imran Khan’s call. If we remain negligent and complacent today, our future generations will be forced to live in bondage.’
Musarrat emphasized that the “Form 47 regime” can use all the oppression at its disposal but cannot push them back from their mission for the nation and the country. ‘They have employed every possible low tactic to pressure us, but we are still standing firm,’ the PTI leader remarked.
Musarrat lauded the sacrifices of PTI’s founder, saying, ‘The party’s founder has set an unparalleled example of sacrifice for the country and its people, etching his name in history with golden letters. Can our political opponents provide any such example?’
The PTI leader further criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stating, ‘The masks have fallen off their faces. The recent legislation passed on an emergency basis has no connection to the national interest, and the public is well aware of it.’