Entire Pakistani nation, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday

Islamabad: The entire Pakistani nation and Kashmiris across the world will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday in a befitting manner to express their solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers. This was stated by Minister of State for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar while addressing a news conference here in Islamabad on Friday along with MNA Wajiha Qamar and leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The Minister said the Government of Pakistan and the provincial governments have organized several ceremonies regarding Kashmiri Solidarity Day. He appealed to the entire Pakistanis to participate in the demonstrations to convey a strong message of solidarity to their Kashmiri brethren living on both sides of the Line of Control. He also asked the young people to raise their voice for rights of Kashmiri people on social media. Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan said the government’s efforts have increased global awareness regarding the Kashmir issue.

He said New Delhi is flouting human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and trying to change the demography of the occupied territory with the actions of August 5, 2019. He said India has issued domicile of Jammu and Kashmir to more than 44 hundred thousand non-state Kashmiris and by changing constituencies, New Delhi wants to install a Hindu Chief Minister in the Occupied territory. He said the government will continue to raise voice for just struggle of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris.

Speaking on this occasion, leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat AJK Chapter said the entire nation is one on the Kashmir issue. They said India failed to suppress the struggle of Kashmiri people for the last more than seventy years and will also face the same humiliation in future. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their consistent support to expose Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and their political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.