Entrepreneurship termed greatest source to provide jobs

July 17, 2020

Karachi: Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin attended the first Graduation Ceremony recently organized by the world’s largest digital incubation platform, IdeaGist.com, for the students of Startup Pakistan Pilot Cohort I and Cohort II in collaboration with 34 universities to support the Startup Pakistan program under which around 2760 students have passed out.

IdeaGist.com provides free entrepreneurship training and incubation to students from collaborating universities. The event was an online 4-hour long ceremony attended by the graduates with their parents, teachers, and VCs of their respective institutes.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Investment, Industries and Production, and Textile said that the Prime Minister’s vision is to help thousands of students to become entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurship is the greatest source to provide jobs in the world.

Amin ul Haq, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom in his message felt proud of the students’ performance for taking COVID-19 situation as a challenge. He revealed that the IT Ministry is working hard to achieve its targets and heading towards digitalization fast.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the Prime Minister’s StartUp Pakistan Entrepreneurship Training Program for young people has a significant value in terms of its relevance to the socio-economic ground realities and social transformation. This is because the Program aims to train young boys and girls in both high-tech and demand-driven trades enabling them for self-employment by launching their own free enterprises to earn a livelihood for them and their families.

Elaborating further, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the Sir Syed University has all the required facilities to run this kind of program and the university has rightly been chosen to be a partner of the Prime Minister’s StartUp Pakistan Entrepreneurship Training Program by the government. There are 1065 students enrolled in this program at Sir Syed University, while 65 are receiving their credentials during the graduation ceremony who will become ambassadors of this unique program and will motivate others to follow the suit.

Congratulating all the students and their parents, Syed Zulfi Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, said Startup Pakistan is the leading platform for connecting overseas Pakistanis and students here in Pakistan. Mentors play a significant role to build the future of the students and this is reason why the students for their invaluable services and help always remember mentors.

Dr. Tahir Fattani, SSUET strived hard to make the event successful and his tremendous efforts as Programme Coordinator were immensely appreciated by everyone present on the occasion. He advised to the participants to convert hardship into an adventure of excellence for the society and the country.

In the end, Founder of IdeaGist.com, Mr. Hassan Syed, announced two voucher offers, from Help Hour and from Interactive Communication World, amounting to Rs.10 million as a graduation gift for the graduating students.

