Envoy appreciates APPAC for bringing people of Pakistan, New York State closer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan had a productive meeting with the Board Members American Pakistan Public Affairs Committee (APPAC).

The meeting was joined by Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly Hon. Phil Ramos, says a press release received here on Tuesday from Washington DC.

The meeting discussed strengthening of bilateral ties and economic interaction between Pakistan and New York State.

Ambassador Masood Khan appreciated efforts of APPAC and Speaker Phil Ramos in bringing the people of Pakistan and New York State closer.