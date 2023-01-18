Envoy assures seamless, hassle free provision of consular services to Pakistani diaspora in Canada

Islamabad: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer Janjua has assured seamless and hassle free provision of consular services to the Pakistani diaspora in Canada. Addressing an event in Ottawa, he said most of the consular services including issuance of passport, NICOP and visas are now offered online.

The High Commissioner described the ten million Pakistani diaspora spread across the globe as a vital asset for Pakistan and lauded their contributions to the economy and development of Pakistan. He said overseas Pakistanis are our true ambassadors and their role in the promotion of Pakistan’s image abroad is laudable.