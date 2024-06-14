Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has reaffirmed that promotion and protection of the rights of minorities is top priority of the government.
Addressing a gathering of over one hundred Pakistani American Christians at Mar Thoma Church in the Greater Philadelphia Region, he said an effective strategy has been evolved to stem abuse of laws for settling disputes and personal feuds, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
The envoy said Pakistan would continue to counter and penalize hate speech. He also highlighted the measures being taken to improve police response in order to reduce fatalities and enhance community safety.
Masood Khan called for joint efforts to promote inter-faith cooperation. He underscored the need for mutual respect and understanding among different faiths to build a more harmonious and inclusive society.
He said Christians are an integral part of the societal fabric of Pakistan, and their contributions to the nation’s development are invaluable.
Masood Khan also highlighted various legislative and administrative steps including the law against forced conversion, child marriages and discrimination against any vulnerable group.