Envoy chairs meeting of Like-Minded Group in New York

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram, chaired a meeting of the Like-Minded Group with the Permanent Representatives of Germany and Namibia, the co-facilitators of the forthcoming Summit of the Future, in New York.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the Pact of the Future, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report. The members of Like Minded Group stressed the group’s common priorities and reaffirmed to continue their constructive engagement with the negotiations process.

The Pact of the Future is expected to be agreed during the upcoming Summit of the Future scheduled to be held in September this year.