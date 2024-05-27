﻿Envoy commends S. Africa’s support for Palestinians’ rights

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has said the world considers South Africa as a standard bearer of rights of Palestinians.

Addressing an event in Baltimore, he called for immediate and permanent ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza, according to a press release received here on Monday from Baltimore.

The envoy urged the United States to demonstrate leadership to ensure that two-state solution becomes a reality. He commended the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) for its role in promoting unity and harmony across the globe.

Masood Khan said ICNA’s influence extends beyond the US borders, with chapters present in North America and around the world. He praised the ICNA’s efforts to foster connections between communities and faiths.

He lauded President of ICNA, Dr Mohsin Ansari for his outstanding leadership and tireless efforts to promote the organization’s mission and alleviate suffering in Pakistan and around the world.

The envoy also commended the Islamic Circle of North America for its investment in education and technology, saying that this legacy will be passed down to future generations. He wished the organization’s leadership and workers success in their noble mission.