Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi has emphasized greater media collaboration between Pakistan and China to further deepen bilateral relations and counter the propaganda against this friendship.
Speaking at the launch of a documentary From Xi’an to Gwadar Port at PTV headquarters in Islamabad on Friday, he said a television co-production agreement between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and China’s National Radio and Television Administration is nearing completion which will allow for the joint production of television programs enriching our shared content landscape.
The Ambassador said another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between China Media Group and Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) is also in the approval process which will further enhance cooperation between the state media organizations of two countries.
Khalil Hashmi said both sides are also collaborating in exploring and projecting linkages between civilizations that have thrived along the Indus River and Yangtze River. He mentioned that both the rivers have their root in Tibet.
He said scholars from both sides have been engaged on this project- the outcome of which will be a book and a documentary to be launched on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations.
Commenting on the documentary From Xi’an to Gwadar Port, he said it captures the spirit of Pakistan-China friendship and honours the unsung heroes who laid their lives in building the Karakorum highway.