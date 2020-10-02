Envoy: (Pakistan praises China’s leading role at UN)

Islamabad:Pakistan has praised China’s leading role at the UN, saying its policies are based on principles of the UN Charter, support for multilateralism and “win-win” cooperation.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, while speaking at a virtual reception, in New York, lauded Chinese phenomenal progress, especially in bringing 700 million people out of poverty and registering double digit Gross Domestic Product growth for 30 years. The Chinese ambassador, in turn, thanked his Pakistani counterpart and said we are proud of the strong friendship and cooperation between China and Pakistan.