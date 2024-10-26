Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, participated in the 31st China Yangling Agricultural HighTech Fair (CAF), an internationally renowned platform for agricultural innovation and collaboration, being held from October 25 to 29, 2024.
The Ambassador also inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the Fair together with Vice Governor of Shaanxi Province, according to a press release received from Yangling, Shaanxi, China here on Saturday.
Pakistan’s participation at this forum is in followup to the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Shaanxi Province in June 2024, when he also visited the Yangling Agriculture Demonstration Zone.
Many Pakistani businessmen participated and showcased Pakistani traditional products and crafts at the Pakistan Pavilion. It garnered significant interest from Chinese and international participants.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Fair, the Ambassador underscored the deeprooted friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and China, particularly in the realm of agriculture. He emphasized the critical role that such platforms play in enabling countries to learn from each other’s agricultural advancements.
He also reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to collaborate on innovations that can help both countries achieve agricultural modernization and food security.
On the first day of his visit, the Ambassador also held meetings with the leadership of Shaanxi Province, including Governor Zhao Gang.
He also undertook a visit to Northwest AandF University (NWAFU) and attended the opening ceremony of Yangling Modern Agricultural SandT Forum there and delivered a speech on the theme ‘Climate Change: Cooperation, Innovation, and Response’.
The CAF is being hosted in the Yangling Demonstration Zone, Shaanxi Province, under the theme ‘New Quality Productivity: A New Future for Agriculture.’
Pakistan as the Guest of Honour at the prestigious 31st China Yangling Agricultural HighTech Fair (CAF) where many SCO countries also displayed their products.
The CAF showcases cuttingedge advancements in agriculture, promotes scientific and technological achievements, and serves as an excellent venue for exchanges between nations and enterprises.
It has attracted more than 10,000 agriculturerelated enterprises and scientific and educational units from more than 70 countries and regions worldwide to participate in the Fair, known as the ‘Olympic Games on Agriculture’.