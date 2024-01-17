Envoy to US congratulates Fozia Janjua on her election as Mayor of Mount Laurel, New Jersey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has congratulates Fozia Janjua on her election as Mayor of Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Fozia Janjua made history by being sworn in as the first Pakistani American mayor of Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Masood Khan said Fozia’s success is a source of pride for the entire Pakistan.

He said it is celebrated in both Pakistan and the United States. “You are a bridge-builder between the two nations”, Masood Khan said.

He made these remarks during a virtual meeting with Fozia Janjua, the newly elected mayor of the town of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, says a press release received here on Wednesday from Washington DC.

Fozia Janjua, a Pakistani-descent American became the first Muslim woman and democrat to hold this position in 36 years. Hailing from Chakwal, Punjab, Pakistan, Mayor Fozia has a strong commitment to community service, particularly in the areas of education for underprivileged children and prisoners.

Describing her election as a moment of pride, Mayor Janjua pointed out that her story serves as an inspiration, highlighting the power of an individual to make a positive impact on communities.

“I take deep pride in my Pakistani roots and heritage and my achievement is a commitment to foster inclusivity and diversity between cultures,” she added.

While recalling her political journey, Fozia Janjua emphasized her passion for community service, focusing on teaching prisoners and underprivileged children before joining active politics.

“In a divided world, I wanted to create a united community that promotes understanding and appreciation, contributing to the diverse tapestry of Mount Laurel’s community,” she added.

Ambassador Masood Khan, while felicitating the mayor, highlighted the role of Pakistani Americans in US politics. He said Pakistani Americans are making a massive contribution to the social economic and political landscape of the United States.

He said there are currently 10 Assembly members in different states (provinces) who are making a difference to the US and Pakistan alike.

“Your election signifies the growing diversity in American political leadership and the increasing integration of diverse cultures into the fabric of American politics,” Masood Khan said.

Focusing on economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States, Masood Khan invited Mayor Janjua to visit Pakistan with businessmen and entrepreneurs from her constituency and link them up with Pakistani counterparts.

“You can build trade and economic bridges between Pakistan and the United States as there is huge potential of bilateral investment between two countries,” the envoy added.

He also discussed the possibility of establishing a sister city partnership between Chakwal in Pakistan for the town of Mount Laurel. Mayor Fozia Janjua said, having her roots in Chakwal, she would gladly champion this relationship.

Mayor Janjua voiced her deep admiration for Pakistani dramas, music, and food in fluent Urdu. She expressed her desire to visit Pakistan soon and unveil its stunning beauty to the world.

She said that she will be accompanied by her sons who are excited to experience the culture of Pakistan. She appreciated the people of Pakistan for celebrating her achievements.