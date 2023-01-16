Envoy to US honoured with Dr Mating Luther King; Jr Legacy Award

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has been honored with ‘Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Award for Diplomacy and International Service’ in recognition of his commitment, leadership, service and ‘for working to keep the dream alive’.

The award was conferred upon the Ambassador at the 31st International Salute to the Life and Legacy of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. convened by Institute for the Advancement of Multicultural and Minority Medicine, says a press release received here on Monday from US.

The coveted award was given to Masood Khan for diplomacy and international service in an impressive ceremony which was attended by more than 150 guests. Thanking IAMMM for the conferment of the Award, Ambassador Masood Khan said that it is an honor for him to be associated with the iconic figure of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. and his mission.

Earlier in his opening address as Chairman, Ambassador Masood Khan paid a glowing tribute to the great US leader. He said the vision of Dr King continued to inspire world leaders, lawmakers and human rights activists and defenders. He said Dr King’s struggle spurred anti-apartheid movement in South Africa and helped hasten the demise of colonialism.

Referring to the saying of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H), made fifteen centuries ago, that a white has no superiority over black nor a black has any superiority over white – except by piety and good deeds, Masood Khan said that the saying was so compellingly echoed in Dr King’s declaration in 1963 that all people should be judged. Masood Khan said that in line with the vision of the great US leader, we should work together for eradication of poverty and climate justice worldwide.

Speaking on the occasion U.S Senator Chris Van Hollen said that it was important that the United States and other countries that had been primarily responsible for the release of carbon emissions and climate change do their best to address the inequities and harm imposed on countries who contribute very low. Masood Khan thanked Senator Chris Hollen and said that Pakistan was striving to get recognition for climate justice, not just for Pakistan but for all vulnerable countries around the globe.