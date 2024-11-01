Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States (US), Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, met with the prominent Pakistani-origin businessmen representing the key sectors, including travel and tourism, petroleum, textiles, IT services, and food imports.
The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral trade, fostering economic collaboration between the US and Pakistan, emphasizing mutual growth and investment opportunities, according to a press release received here on Friday from New York.
Ambassador Sheikh listened to their suggestions and concerns, assuring them of his commitment to supporting their efforts. He encouraged the continued exploration of investment and partnership opportunities to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.