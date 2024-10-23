Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram has urged the international community to uphold multilateralism, advance world peace and development, and promote and protect human rights.
In a joint statement on Behalf of a Group of Eighty Countries at 24th Plenary of 3rd Committee General Debate in New York, the Pakistan envoy said respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign states represent basic norms governing international relations.
According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, Ambassador Munir Akram said Islamabad opposes politicization of human rights and double standard, or interference in States’ internal affairs under the pretext of human rights. He termed Xinjiang, Hongkong and Xizang related issues as China’s internal affairs.