Envoy urges Pakistani diaspora in Canada to generously donate for quake-hit people of Turkiye, Syria

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua participated as chief guest in a fundraising event for the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. The event was organized by the International Development Relief Foundation (IDRF), in collaboration with the Turkish and Syrian diaspora in Ottawa. IDRF is a Canadian non-profit charity organization working with partners around the world to facilitate relief and development programs, says a press release received here on Saturday from Ottawa.

While addressing the audience, the High Commissioner expressed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives and extensive damage to property caused by the massive earthquake that hit parts of southern Turkiye and northern Syria on February 06, 2023. In his passionate appeal, the High Commissioner urged the audience and the Pakistani diaspora living in Canada for making generous donations for our brothers and sisters in Turkiye and Syria.

The High Commissioner added that the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Turkish and Syrian brethren in this hour of need. He said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Pakistan is actively engaged in mobilizing all available resources, including winterized tents, blankets and other critical life-saving supplies to support relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria.

Urban Search and Rescue Teams trained to operate in disaster hit areas have been dispatched from Pakistan to the affected areas, he added. The High Commissioner also recounted and appreciated the humanitarian work done by IDRF in Pakistan during the recent climate induced rain.

He said Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible support in the relief efforts in the earthquake affected areas in Turkiye and Syria. We are confident that the brave people of Turkiye and Syria will overcome this natural calamity with characteristic resilience and determination, he said.