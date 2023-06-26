ePac Flexible Packaging Announces the Official Opening of its Plant in Accra, Ghana

Global company ready to serve brands of all sizes throughout West Africa

Austin, Texas USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePac Flexible Packaging, an industry leader in custom flexible packaging, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Grade A 2,200 square meter production plant on the Spintex Road in Accra, Ghana. A grand opening celebration was held on June 22nd with nearly 150 local dignitaries, government officials, customers, and media in attendance.

Since its establishment in 2021, ePac West Africa, has served a number of customers across Africa, including customers from Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Zanzibar, with fulfillment handled by ePac’s plants in the UK and Lyon, France. With the opening of the new plant, ePac West Africa is uniquely positioned to serve CPG brands of all sizes throughout the region with competitively priced flexible packaging and industry best turnaround times.

According to Victor Sosah, General Manager of ePac West Africa: “ePac is poised to serve the West African community with the highest quality packaging that has been proven to help small

and medium enterprises grow. With our first facility in the region located in Ghana, we can help our customers, and consumers alike, “buy-local” in support of the government initiatives to increase local food manufacturing and reduce imports”.

Mr. Sosah added: “No longer will local brands need to accept inferior packaging, or source it from overseas. With ePac’s all-digital platform we’re able to reduce lead times on packaging orders from months to 15 business days (following artwork approval), while enabling brands to order to demand and avoid costly excess inventory and obsolescence”.

According to ePac CEO Jack Knott: “the opening of the plant in Ghana represents a significant milestone in ePac’s global expansion. I am excited that we are able to provide a great packaging option which allows brands to compete for space on local supermarket shelves and introduce new products to international markets.”

About ePac:

ePac is the world’s largest networked flexible packaging provider, serving brands of all sizes across the globe. Founded in 2016, ePac began with a single plant in Madison, Wisconsin serving predominantly community-based small and medium sized brands. Today, through its proprietary technology platform – ePacONE (One Network Everywhere), ePac provides brands, large and small alike, the ability to produce any size order anywhere across its 25 facilities across the globe.

ePac offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order to demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.

