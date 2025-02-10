New Delhi: Engineer Rashid, the president of Awami Ittehad Party in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a member of the Indian Parliament, continued his hunger strike for the tenth day in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.
According to a statement by Kashmir Media Service, Er Rashid has been on a hunger strike to protest his continued detention and to avoid participation in the Parliament session.
His health took a turn for the worse on Friday, leading to his admission to a hospital in New Delhi. Er Rashid has been imprisoned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since 2019.
The situation has drawn significant attention as concerns over his health and legal status continue to mount.
