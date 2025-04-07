Senior bureau official Eric Meyer will lead a US delegation to Islamabad from April 8-10, focusing on advancing US interests in the critical minerals sector at the Pakistan minerals investment forum. The state department conveyed that Meyer will engage with senior Pakistani officials to broaden opportunities for American businesses in Pakistan and strengthen economic ties between the two nations.
Meyer’s visit will also emphasize the importance of collaboration on counterterrorism, as he interacts with senior officials to reinforce ongoing efforts in this area.