Establishment of “Help Desk” in Punjab Small Industries Corporation

Lahore, March 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Managing Director PSIC, Director Admin Wasim Abbas and Director Yawar Mehdi inaugurated the “Help Desk” at Punjab Small Industries Corporation in Headquarters Al-Falah Building Mall Road, Lahore. Mr. Nayyar from Punjab Information Technology Board and other officers of PSIC were also present on the occasion. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Managing Director PSIC said that the establishment of the helpdesk would facilitate the industrialists and business community to register their company or institution where the industrialists and business community were facing other problems.

In order to register their company, they had to visit different offices. Now, keeping in view the plight of the business community, the Government has provided this facility which has made it easier to do business, eliminate delays in office operations, online certification. He said that industrialists and traders would have access to all the facilities under one roof instead of visiting different offices, which would make it easier to work and also save time.

