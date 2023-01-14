Ethiopia expresses keen desire to enhance multi-faceted cooperation with Pakistan

Islamabad: Ethiopia has expressed its keen desire to enhance multi-faceted bilateral cooperation with Pakistan. According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, in an interview, Ethiopia’s Ambassador Extraordinary to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula said his country wants to enhance bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in areas of security, climate, tourism, business, trade and investment.

He said Pakistan has many products which are in huge demand in Ethiopia and likewise, Ethiopia can send different edibles which are consumed in Pakistan in huge quantity. The ambassador said it is his target to take the current bilateral trade of 78 million dollars between the two countries to 200 million dollars by the end of this year. He said an inclusive Pakistani business delegation with representation from all economic sectors will soon be brought to Ethiopia to help them connect with Ethiopian business fraternity.