Ethiopia to open Embassy in Pakistan to promote trade relations

Islamabad, February 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):Ethiopia plans to open a full-fledged embassy in Islamabad soon to promote trade and economic relations with Pakistan. This was stated by Ethiopia’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Redwan Hussain Rameto while addressing the business community in Islamabad. He said an Ambassador will also be assigned to Pakistan soon.

Redwan Hussain Rameto said Ethiopia is considering to provide visa on arrival facility to Pakistani businessmen so that they can easily visit his country to explore business opportunities. He said flight resumption between Ethiopia and Pakistan is also under consideration to improve people to people contacts and trade relations.

