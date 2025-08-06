The departing European Union Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, made a farewell visit to President Asif Ali Zardari at the Presidential Palace.
President Zardari greeted Dr. Kionka and emphasized Pakistan”s commitment to its multifaceted alliance with the European Union. He noted that a robust Pakistan-EU relationship promotes regional and international stability.
The President underscored the EU”s role as a major trade and investment associate. He stated that there is substantial room to broaden development collaboration, considering Pakistan”s youthful demographics and industrial potential.
President Zardari also expressed his desire for Pakistan to continue leveraging European expertise through initiatives like Erasmus Mundus and Horizon Europe. He reiterated Pakistan”s dedication to fully implementing the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan, highlighting shared goals in trade, development, climate action, migration, and regional peace as the foundation of a lasting and stronger partnership.
President Zardari commended Dr. Kionka for her successful tenure and praised her contributions to bolstering Pakistan-EU ties. He wished her well in her future endeavors.