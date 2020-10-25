EU-Pak Friendship Stages Protest outside Indian Embassy in Frankfurt

Islamabad, October 25, 2020 (PPI-OT):EU-Pak Friendship staged protest outside the Indian Embassy in Frankfurt, Germany against Indian Illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ K). A large number of Kashmiri community members participated in the demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, President of EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation Germany, Ansar Mahmood Butt and other speakers demanded of the international community to give Kashmiris the right to self-determination. They said that extremist and fascist Modi government has imposed curfew in the occupied valley after its illegal action of revocation of Article 370 and 35-A in August last year.

They vowed that Indian atrocities would be exposed all over the Europe. The speakers demanded of the United Nations and other international organizations to play their role for ending the illegal occupation of Indian forces in the held territory and give Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

