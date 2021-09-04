European Union to launch first-ever business forum in Islamabad

English Ministries Official News

Islamabad, September 04, 2021 (PPI-OT):European Union would launch the first-ever EU-Pakistan Business Forum in Islamabad on Wednesday next to provide opportunities for bilateral trade enhancement between the two sides. Talking to APP, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Mrs Androulla Kaminara said that the initiative is aimed at to promote and facilitate trade activities between Pakistan and EU with a focus to further enhance public interaction for boosting economic cooperation. She said that such projects and forum would help further deepen relations between Pakistan and EU, as well as contribute to the development of scientific and educational cooperation.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Sheikh Falah Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al-Thani, Member of the Ruling Family of the State of Qatar Calls on the President

Pakistan condemns discriminatory legislation in Indian Lok Sabha

Ministers and Assembly Members call on CM Punjab