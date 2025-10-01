The Sindh government is fast-tracking the launch of Pakistan’s first government-run taxi service, aiming to roll out electric vehicle (EV) taxis by December.
This initiative, highlighted in a key meeting today chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, marks a significant step towards modernizing the region’s transport system.
The meeting, held in Karachi, featured important figures such as Secretary Transport Asad Zamin and MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kanwal Nizam Bhutto. Discussions focused on the advancement of transportation projects within the province. Minister Memon emphasized the government”s commitment to providing eco-friendly, high-quality travel options to the public, with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari taking a keen interest in the project.
The initial phase of this pioneering project includes EV taxis specifically designated for women, expanding upon the already successful eco-friendly EV buses and the regionally unique Pink Bus service for women. Minister Memon also mentioned the Pink Scooty program”s positive reception among women and female students, further underscoring the government”s dedication to gender-specific travel solutions.
Plans are underway to enhance Karachi”s transport infrastructure with additional double-decker and EV buses, along with necessary facilities like charging stations to support the EV taxi service. The initiative not only aims to provide safe and cost-effective travel for women but also presents lucrative investment opportunities for international stakeholders in Karachi’s evolving transport sector.