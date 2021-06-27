Every person will have to play role in fight against drugs: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah has said every person will have to play role in the fight against drugs to protect the future of generations to come.

In his message on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking today (Saturday), he expressed the commitment to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the country. He said we are determined to save our country, people and youth from the danger of drugs. He said strategy has been chalked out to control the spread of drugs in the society.