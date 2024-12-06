Former Minister for Tourism and Transport, Muhammad Tahir Khokhar, has termed the recently issued AJK govt’s presidential ordinance a “black law,” demanding its immediate withdrawal.
According to a statement, he warned the government that such measures not only suppress public voices but also breed resentment among the populace.
Addressing a protest organized by the Joint Public Action Committee in Mirpur, Khokhar said the ordinance strips citizens of their fundamental rights and criminalizes dissent, undermining democratic principles. He called for the immediate release of all detainees arrested under the ordinance, asserting that the legislation is a direct attack on the freedoms of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
‘Such laws create hatred among the masses,’ he said, adding, ‘This is an independent state, not a colony. By imposing such laws, the government is turning Azad Kashmir into an occupied territory where speaking up becomes a crime.’
The protest drew a large crowd, including traders, lawyers, political activists, and members of civil society, all united in their demand for the ordinance’s repeal.
Khokhar praised the Joint Public Action Committee for amplifying the public’s voice and organizing a successful demonstration. ‘The unity of the people of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalakot has set a historic example,’ he said.
He further emphasized that public movements are pivotal for societal and legal reforms, urging the government to listen to the collective voice of the people. ‘The government must prove it is pro-people by immediately repealing this ordinance and respecting public sentiment,’ he asserted.
The protest was hailed as a significant moment in the region’s history, with participants vowing to continue their struggle until the “black law” is abolished.