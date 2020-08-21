Excise Department facilitates vehicles owners

August 21, 2020

KARACHI:Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla said Friday that the Sindh Excise Department had fulfilled another promise made to the people.

It has provided the facility to know the number of vehicles registered in one’s name by sending the ID card number 8147, he said in a statement issued here on Friday. Earlier this facility was provided on the website of Excise Department www.excise.gos.pk and now this facility has also been provided on the website along with SMS.

Chawla further said that Sindh Excise Department was always striving to provide facilities to the people and the people should take full advantage of this facility. He also asked to tax defaulters to deposit their taxes immediately to avoid any untoward situation.

